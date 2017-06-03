Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Holy Cross staves off…

Holy Cross staves off elimination with 7-4 win over Nebraska

By ANNE M. PETERSON June 3, 2017 7:49 pm < a min read
Share

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Austin Masel and Anthony Critelli both drove in two runs and Holy Cross stayed alive in the Corvallis Regional on Saturday with a 7-4 victory over Nebraska.

The Huskers (35-21-1) were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament with the loss. The Big Ten champions head home from their third postseason appearance in the past four seasons.

Holy Cross (24-28) goes on to face the loser of Saturday night’s game between Yale and the No. 1 national seed Oregon State Beavers. The Crusaders, who won the NCAA title in 1952, are making their first postseason appearance since 1978.

Critelli hit an RBI single in the first then scored on Alex Voitik’s double to put the Crusaders up 2-0.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Jesse Wilkening’s lineout scored a run to narrow it for the Huskers before Luke Roskam’s game-tying RBI single to right in the fourth inning.

Masel and Critelli both drove in runs in a three-run fifth inning. Masel added an RBI single in the sixth.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Holy Cross staves off…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.