Hornets select guard Malik Monk with No. 11 pick in draft

By STEVE REED June 22, 2017 8:57 pm < a min read
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets selected shooting guard Malik Monk from Kentucky with the 11th pick in the NBA draft.

Two days after trading for eight-time All-Star center Dwight Howard, the Hornets looked to bolster their outside shooting Thursday night with the 6-foot-3 Monk.

Monk raised his stock with a 47-point performance on eight 3-pointers against eventual national champion North Carolina last December. He helps fill the void left by backup shooting guard Marco Belinelli, who was dealt to Atlanta in the deal for Howard.

Monk went on to be named SEC freshman of the year, averaging 19.8 points per game and shot 39.7 percent from 3-point range. He was the winner of the Jerry West Award given to the nation’s top shooting guard.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

