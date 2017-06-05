Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Host TCU reaches regional…

Host TCU reaches regional final with 5-1 win over Virginia

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 1:57 am < a min read
Share

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jared Janczak took a shutout into the eighth inning, Evan Skoug had an RBI among a pair of doubles and host TCU advanced to the final of the Fort Worth Regional with a rain-delayed 5-1 victory against Virginia on Sunday night.

For the second straight night, the top-seeded Horned Frogs (44-16) wrapped up their victory after midnight in the weather-plagued regional. Durbin Feltman got three straight strikeouts for his 17th save after replacing Janczak (9-0) following a leadoff walk in the ninth. The TCU closer walked his first batter.

The No. 2 seed Cavaliers (43-15) were bumped to an elimination game against Dallas Baptist on Monday, with the winner scheduled to play TCU later in the day. The Horned Frogs, seeded sixth nationally, are going for their fourth home super regional.

Skoug’s RBI came in a three-run third that gave the Horned Frogs a 4-0 lead. Zach Humphreys had a pair of run-scoring groundouts.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Andy Weber ended Janczak’s shutout bid with an RBI single in the eighth. Janczak gave up six hits and struck out six.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Host TCU reaches regional…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.