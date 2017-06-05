Sports Listen

Houston, North Texas agree on home-and-home football series

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 8:13 pm < a min read
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Houston and North Texas have agreed on a home-and-home football series that will include a rematch of the first game played at the Mean Green’s campus stadium.

The series announced Monday will include the Cougars playing at Apogee Stadium on Sept. 28, 2019, their first trip there since beating North Texas 48-23 in the stadium’s inaugural game in 2011. Houston quarterback Case Keenum threw for 458 yards with five touchdowns in that game.

The second game of the agreement is set to be played in Houston on Sept. 23, 2023.

North Texas and Houston have split their 14 meetings that date back to 1947. The Cougars won the previous time they played, 44-21 at home in 2012.

