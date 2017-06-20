Sports Listen

Huskers aide Elliott takes off-field position, Booker hired

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 9:08 pm < a min read
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska assistant coach Bob Elliott will become an off-the-field defensive analyst this season and Scott Booker has been hired to replace him as safeties and special teams coach.

Coach Mike Riley announced the change Tuesday, saying Elliott needed to make the move because of personal reasons that recently arose.

Elliott joined the Nebraska staff last winter after having served as special assistant to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. Elliott coached safeties at Notre Dame in 2012-13 when Bob Diaco was the Irish defensive coordinator. Diaco was hired as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator in January.

Booker was a special teams consultant at Nebraska last spring. He was on the Notre Dame staff as tight ends and special teams coordinator from 2012-16 after spending two seasons as an intern.

This version corrects the time of Bob Diaco’s hiring to January, not last month.

