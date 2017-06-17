Impact-Orlando City, Sums

|Montreal
|1
|2—3
|Orlando
|2
|1—3
First half_1, Orlando, Perez Garcia, 1 (Kaka), 8th minute. 2, Montreal, Dzemaili, 2 (Piatti), 16th. 3, Orlando, Rivas, 3, 23rd.
Second half_4, Montreal, Piatti, 7 (Dzemaili), 58th. 5, Montreal, Piatti, 8, 59th. 6, Orlando, Spector, 1 (Perez Garcia), 94th.
Goalies_Montreal, Evan Bush; Orlando, Joe Bendik.
Yellow Cards_Ciman, Montreal, 18th; Dzemaili, Montreal, 45th; Lovitz, Montreal, 52nd; Aja, Orlando, 60th; Perez Garcia, Orlando, 90th.
Referee_Chris Penso. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Kathryn Nesbitt. 4th Official_Caleb Mendez.
A_25,527 (25,527)
Montreal_Evan Bush; Victor Cabrera, Hassoun Camara, Laurent Ciman, Kyle Fisher; Patrice Bernier (Hernan Bernardello, 62nd), Marco Donadel, Blerim Dzemaili (Calum Mallace, 89th), Daniel Lovitz, Ignacio Piatti; Matteo Mancosu (Anthony Jackson-Hamel, 72nd).
Orlando_Joe Bendik; Jose Aja (Tommy Redding, 72nd), Will Johnson (Luis Gil, 88th), Jonathan Spector, Scott Sutter; Cristian Higuita, Carlos Rivas, Donny Toia; Kaka, Giles Barnes, Matias Perez Garcia.