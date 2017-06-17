Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » In the midst of…

In the midst of birdies and bogeys, a marriage proposal

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 5:07 pm < a min read
Share

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — Nick Rogness felt as nervous as anyone at the U.S. Open — not because of a golf club in his hand, but the diamond ring in his pocket.

Rogness waited for the crowds to chase after the final two groups Saturday, creating enough space on a hill to the right of the second hole at Erin Hills. He dropped to his knee and proposed to Malea Blise. She said yes.

The hardest part?

“Trying to find some privacy amid all this madness,” Rogness said.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

This is the first U.S. Open in Wisconsin. Rogness, who is from the Milwaukee area, said he and Blise have been playing golf most of their lives. He picked the spot above the second fairway because Holy Hill Basilica can be seen in the background.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » In the midst of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.