Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Inciarte's career day leads…

Inciarte’s career day leads Braves to 13-8 romp over Reds

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 4:59 pm 2 min read
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ender Inciarte tied his career high with five hits and drove in a career-high five runs, helping the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 13-8 on Sunday.

Atlanta set a season high for runs and collected 14 hits in the rubber game of the weekend series. Danny Santana had four hits and three RBIs, including his first home run since being acquired from Minnesota on May 8, and Matt Adams homered for the third time in the last two games.

Cincinnati lost for the fifth time in six games. Zack Cozart homered twice and drove in five runs, but Amir Garrett lasted just 2 2/3 innings in his first start since May 23 after being sidelined with right hip inflammation.

Inciarte had the big blow in Atlanta’s five-run third, belting a three-run shot to right-center to give Atlanta a 9-2 lead. He also singled and scored on shortstop Cozart’s two-out throwing error in the first and hit an RBI single in the second.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Garrett (3-4) was charged with nine runs and seven hits, including three homers. The rookie left-hander is 1-4 with a 9.08 ERA in his last seven starts after winning his first two outings.

Atlanta starter Julio Teheran (5-4) wasn’t much better, allowing seven runs and 11 hits in five innings.

Cozart hit a two-run triple in the fourth, Arismendy Alcantara added a two-run homer in the fifth and Cozart belted a solo shot in the sixth to help the Reds pull within three. But Atlanta tacked on two more runs in the ninth, capped by Inciarte’s RBI single.

OUCH

Braves catcher Tyler Flowers was hit by a pitch for the 10th time this season. Flowers and fellow Atlanta catcher Kurt Suzuki have been plunked a combined 17 times in 2017. Ten teams went into Sunday’s schedule with fewer than 17 batters having been hit by pitches.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The true impact of cutting EPA's budget.

Reds: CF Billy Hamilton and RF Scott Schebler didn’t start, one day after straining their left shoulders on dives for balls.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Bartolo Colon (2-6, 6.99 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener of Atlanta’s four-game series against Philadelphia on Monday.

Reds: RHP Asher Wojciechowski (1-0, 5.63 ERA) starts Monday against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals in the opener of a four-game series.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Inciarte's career day leads…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.