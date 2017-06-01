Indians 8, Athletics 0

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.216
|Healy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Pinder 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|R.Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Rosales ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|1
|17
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kipnis dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.232
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.301
|Jackson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.229
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Zimmer cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|Robertson rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.127
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|5
|5
|6
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|3
|Cleveland
|001
|004
|30x—8
|9
|0
E_Canha (5), Healy 2 (8). LOB_Oakland 3, Cleveland 6. 2B_Kipnis (7), Robertson (1). RBIs_Lindor (26), Brantley 2 (24), Santana (31), Zimmer (9). SB_R.Davis (7). CS_Rosales (1). S_Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Canha, Healy); Cleveland 5 (Lindor 2, Zimmer, Robertson, Perez). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Cleveland 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Rosales, Joyce. GIDP_Ramirez, Robertson.
DP_Oakland 3 (Pinder, Rosales, Alonso), (Rosales, Pinder, Alonso), (Pinder, Phegley, Alonso); Cleveland 1 (Perez, Lindor).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cotton, L, 3-6
|5
|2-3
|4
|5
|1
|4
|4
|88
|5.11
|Axford
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|23
|11.57
|Smith
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|5.93
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 4-2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|77
|4.36
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.59
|Goody
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|0.00
|Salazar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.40
Axford pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Axford 2-0, Smith 1-0. HBP_Kluber (Pinder). WP_Cotton. PB_Phegley 2 (5).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:56. A_19,767 (35,051).