Indians 8, Athletics 0

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .188
Canha lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .216
Healy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .265
K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .219
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .285
Pinder 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .212
R.Davis cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .203
Rosales ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .234
Totals 29 0 3 0 1 17
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kipnis dh 2 2 1 0 3 0 .232
Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .275
Brantley lf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .301
Jackson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Santana 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .229
Ramirez 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .287
Zimmer cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .300
Robertson rf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .233
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .127
Gonzalez 2b 4 2 3 0 0 1 .286
Totals 32 8 9 5 5 6
Oakland 000 000 000—0 3 3
Cleveland 001 004 30x—8 9 0

E_Canha (5), Healy 2 (8). LOB_Oakland 3, Cleveland 6. 2B_Kipnis (7), Robertson (1). RBIs_Lindor (26), Brantley 2 (24), Santana (31), Zimmer (9). SB_R.Davis (7). CS_Rosales (1). S_Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Canha, Healy); Cleveland 5 (Lindor 2, Zimmer, Robertson, Perez). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Cleveland 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Rosales, Joyce. GIDP_Ramirez, Robertson.

DP_Oakland 3 (Pinder, Rosales, Alonso), (Rosales, Pinder, Alonso), (Pinder, Phegley, Alonso); Cleveland 1 (Perez, Lindor).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cotton, L, 3-6 5 2-3 4 5 1 4 4 88 5.11
Axford 1-3 3 3 2 1 0 23 11.57
Smith 2 2 0 0 0 2 33 5.93
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, W, 4-2 6 2 0 0 1 10 77 4.36
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.59
Goody 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 0.00
Salazar 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 5.40

Axford pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Axford 2-0, Smith 1-0. HBP_Kluber (Pinder). WP_Cotton. PB_Phegley 2 (5).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:56. A_19,767 (35,051).

