Indians 8, Athletics 0

|Oakland
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Healy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jcksn rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Pinder 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Zmmer cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ra.Dvis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Daniel. rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rosales ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Gnzal 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|5
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000—0
|Cleveland
|001
|004
|30x—8
E_Canha (5), Healy 2 (8). DP_Oakland 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Cleveland 6. 2B_Kipnis (7), Daniel.Robertson (1). SB_Ra.Davis (7). CS_Rosales (1). S_Lindor (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Cotton L,3-6
|5
|2-3
|4
|5
|1
|4
|4
|Axford
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Smith
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|Kluber W,4-2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Goody
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Salazar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Axford pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Kluber (Pinder). WP_Cotton.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:56. A_19,767 (35,051).