Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Indians 8, Athletics 0

Indians 8, Athletics 0

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 3:16 pm < a min read
Share
Oakland Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 Kipnis dh 2 2 1 0
Canha lf 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 1 1 1
Healy 3b 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 0 1 2
K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0 A.Jcksn rf 0 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 1 1 1
Pinder 2b 3 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 0 0
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 B.Zmmer cf 4 0 1 1
Ra.Dvis cf 3 0 1 0 Daniel. rf-lf 4 1 1 0
Rosales ss 3 0 2 0 R.Perez c 4 0 0 0
E.Gnzal 2b 4 2 3 0
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 32 8 9 5
Oakland 000 000 000—0
Cleveland 001 004 30x—8

E_Canha (5), Healy 2 (8). DP_Oakland 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Cleveland 6. 2B_Kipnis (7), Daniel.Robertson (1). SB_Ra.Davis (7). CS_Rosales (1). S_Lindor (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Cotton L,3-6 5 2-3 4 5 1 4 4
Axford 1-3 3 3 2 1 0
Smith 2 2 0 0 0 2
Cleveland
Kluber W,4-2 6 2 0 0 1 10
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 2
Goody 1 0 0 0 0 3
Salazar 1 1 0 0 0 2

Axford pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Kluber (Pinder). WP_Cotton.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mark Ripperger.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.

T_2:56. A_19,767 (35,051).

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Indians 8, Athletics 0
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope undergoes testing for space environment

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9261 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.6005 0.0130 3.69%
L 2030 28.5857 0.0211 5.24%
L 2040 30.8092 0.0262 6.00%
L 2050 17.6802 0.0168 6.69%
G Fund 15.3354 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8967 0.0184 1.75%
C Fund 33.5487 -0.0101 7.16%
S Fund 43.0305 0.0296 5.78%
I Fund 28.1212 0.1036 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.