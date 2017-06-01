Indians 8, Athletics 0

Oakland Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 Kipnis dh 2 2 1 0 Canha lf 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 Healy 3b 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 0 1 2 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0 A.Jcksn rf 0 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 1 1 1 Pinder 2b 3 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 0 0 Phegley c 3 0 0 0 B.Zmmer cf 4 0 1 1 Ra.Dvis cf 3 0 1 0 Daniel. rf-lf 4 1 1 0 Rosales ss 3 0 2 0 R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 2b 4 2 3 0 Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 32 8 9 5

Oakland 000 000 000—0 Cleveland 001 004 30x—8

E_Canha (5), Healy 2 (8). DP_Oakland 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Cleveland 6. 2B_Kipnis (7), Daniel.Robertson (1). SB_Ra.Davis (7). CS_Rosales (1). S_Lindor (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Cotton L,3-6 5 2-3 4 5 1 4 4 Axford 1-3 3 3 2 1 0 Smith 2 2 0 0 0 2 Cleveland Kluber W,4-2 6 2 0 0 1 10 Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 2 Goody 1 0 0 0 0 3 Salazar 1 1 0 0 0 2

Axford pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Kluber (Pinder). WP_Cotton.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:56. A_19,767 (35,051).