Indians 8, Twins 1

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 11:14 pm < a min read
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kipnis 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .222
Gonzalez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Robertson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 2 0 .258
Encarnacion dh 4 2 1 3 1 0 .255
Ramirez 3b 4 2 3 0 0 1 .298
Santana 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .212
Gomes c 4 1 2 3 0 2 .239
Chisenhall rf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .283
Jackson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268
a-Zimmer ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Totals 34 8 10 8 5 8
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Grossman dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Mauer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .276
Sano 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .298
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Polanco ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .251
b-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Castro c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Rosario lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .262
Totals 30 1 4 1 3 8
Cleveland 013 040 000—8 10 0
Minnesota 000 001 000—1 4 0

a-struck out for Jackson in the 8th. b-grounded out for Polanco in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5. 2B_Lindor (19), Ramirez 2 (17), Chisenhall (9). HR_Encarnacion (14), off Turley; Rosario (9), off Carrasco. RBIs_Encarnacion 3 (31), Gomes 3 (18), Chisenhall 2 (31), Rosario (21). SB_Kipnis (3). S_Robertson.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Robertson, Encarnacion, Gomes, Jackson); Minnesota 2 (Kepler, Buxton). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 12; Minnesota 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Santana, Kepler. FIDP_Dozier. GIDP_Robertson, Jackson.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Robertson, Kipnis); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Dozier, Mauer), (Dozier, Polanco, Mauer).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco, W, 7-3 6 1-3 4 1 1 3 7 113 3.21
Shaw 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 21 2.48
Logan 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.77
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turley, L, 0-1 4 2-3 9 8 8 4 3 76 12.46
Breslow 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 35 4.62
Pressly 2 1 0 0 0 2 24 8.18

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-0, Breslow 1-0. HBP_Turley (Kipnis), Pressly (Ramirez). WP_Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:50. A_30,563 (39,021).

