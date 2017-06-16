Indians 8, Twins 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Gonzalez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Robertson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.255
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.239
|Chisenhall rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Jackson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|a-Zimmer ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|5
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Grossman dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Mauer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.276
|Sano 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.298
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Polanco ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|b-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Castro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Rosario lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|8
|Cleveland
|013
|040
|000—8
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|0
a-struck out for Jackson in the 8th. b-grounded out for Polanco in the 9th.
LOB_Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5. 2B_Lindor (19), Ramirez 2 (17), Chisenhall (9). HR_Encarnacion (14), off Turley; Rosario (9), off Carrasco. RBIs_Encarnacion 3 (31), Gomes 3 (18), Chisenhall 2 (31), Rosario (21). SB_Kipnis (3). S_Robertson.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Robertson, Encarnacion, Gomes, Jackson); Minnesota 2 (Kepler, Buxton). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 12; Minnesota 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Santana, Kepler. FIDP_Dozier. GIDP_Robertson, Jackson.
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Robertson, Kipnis); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Dozier, Mauer), (Dozier, Polanco, Mauer).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 7-3
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|113
|3.21
|Shaw
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|2.48
|Logan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.77
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turley, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|9
|8
|8
|4
|3
|76
|12.46
|Breslow
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|35
|4.62
|Pressly
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|8.18
Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-0, Breslow 1-0. HBP_Turley (Kipnis), Pressly (Ramirez). WP_Pressly.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:50. A_30,563 (39,021).