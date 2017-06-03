Sports Listen

IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix Race 1 Lineup

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 1:43 pm < a min read
After Saturday qualifying; race Saturday
At The Raceway at Belle Isle Park
Detroit
Lap length: 2.34 miles

1. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:13.9681, 114.374.

2. (3) Helio Castroneves,Chevrolet, 1:14.0414, 114.260.

3. (26) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:14.0428, 114.258.

4. (98) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:14.0875, 114.189.

5. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:14.1801, 114.047.

6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:14.2855, 113.885.

7. (1) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 1:14.3150, 113.840.

8. (8) Max Chilton, Honda, 1:14.9991, 112.801.

9. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 1:14.3805, 113.739.

10. (83) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 1:15.0664, 112.700.

11. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 1:14.6312, 113.357.

12. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:15.0991, 112.651.

13. (27) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:14.6719, 113.296.

14. (14) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 1:15.2060, 112.491.

15. (10) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 1:15.2668, 112.400.

16. (4) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 1:15.2228, 112.466.

17. (20) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 1:15.6261, 111.866.

18. (21) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 1:15.2334, 112.450.

19. (18) Esteban Gutierrez, Honda, 1:15.6276, 111.864.

20. (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Honda, 1:15.2430, 112.436.

21. (19) Ed Jones, Honda, 1:15.8343, 111.559.

22. (16) Oriol Servia, Chevrolet, 1:15.2758, 112.387.

