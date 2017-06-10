Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » IndyCar race at Texas…

IndyCar race at Texas red-flagged after big crash

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 10:46 pm 1 min read
Share

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The IndyCar race at Texas has been red-flagged after 154 laps to clean up after an accident involving nine cars in the third and fourth turns.

James Hinchcliffe got loose after making contact with Tony Kanaan, who appeared to move up the track into him. That put Hinchcliffe in the middle of three-wide and he made contact with his with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammate Mikhail Aleshin.

That set up a spark-spraying chain reaction that took out both Dale Coyne Racing drivers, Tristan Vautier and Ed Jones, and sent driver-owner Ed Carpenter and his teammate JR Hildenbrand to the garage. Carlos Munoz and Ryan-Hunter Reay were also knocked out of the race.

Hinchcliffe and Carpenter put the blame on Kanaan, who was lined up to resume the race when Dale Coyne went up the No. 10 car, leaned into the cockpit and said something.

Advertisement

All drivers involved in the crash were evaluated and released from the infield care center.

There were 22 cars who started the race, and 11 were lined up on pit road waiting the resumption of the race at the repaved and reconfigured 1 1/2-mile track.

Polesitter Charlie Kimball and Alexander Rossi were already out of the race before that.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » IndyCar race at Texas…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.