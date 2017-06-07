Sports Listen

IndyCar Schedule and standings

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 9:50 am < a min read
March 12 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.) (Sebastien Bourdais)

April 9 — Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.) (James Hinchcliffe)

April 23 — Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Josef Newgarden)

April 29 — Phoenix Grand Prix, Avondale, Ariz. (Simon Pagenaud)

May 13 — Grand Prix of Indianapolis (Will Power)

May 28 — Indianapolis 500 (Takuma Sato)

June 3 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Graham Rahal)

June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Graham Rahal)

June 10 — Rainguard Water Sealers 600, Fort Worth, Texas

June 25 — KOHLER Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 9 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton, Iowa

July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto

July 30 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 20 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 26 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 3 — Grand Prix at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Sept. 17 — GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, Calif.

Points Leaders
Through June 4

1. Scott Dixon, 303

2. Helio Castroneves, 295

3. Takuma Sato, 292

4. Simon Pagenaud, 278

5. Josef Newgarden, 259

6. Graham Rahal, 251

7. Alexander Rossi, 240

8. Will Power, 233

9. Tony Kanaan, 223

10. James Hinchcliffe, 216

11. Ed Jones, 215

12. Max Chilton, 204

13. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 183

14. Marco Andretti, 182

15. Mikhail Aleshin, 177

16. JR Hildebrand, 173

17. Carlos Munoz, 168

18. Sebastien Bourdais, 136

19. Charlie Kimball, 132

20. Spencer Pigot, 124

Sports News
