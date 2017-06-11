IndyCar Texas 600 Results

|Saturday
|At Texas Motor Speedway
|Fort Worth, Texas
Order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, aero kit-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):
1. (9) Will Power, Chevrolet, 248, Running
2. (4) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 248, Running
3. (12) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 248, Running
4. (11) Graham Rahal, Honda, 248, Running
5. (20) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 248, Running
6. (15) Marco Andretti, Honda, 248, Running
7. (21) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 247, Running
8. (6) Max Chilton, Honda, 245, Running
9. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 243, Contact
10. (8) Takuma Sato, Honda, 243, Contact
11. (14) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 224, Contact
12. (18) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 215, Running
13. (17) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 201, Contact
14. (16) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 151, Contact
15. (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Honda, 151, Contact
16. (5) Tristan Vautier, Honda, 151, Contact
17. (19) Ed Jones, Honda, 151, Contact
18. (22) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 151, Contact
19. (13) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 151, Contact
20. (10) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 90, Contact
21. (1) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 41, Mechanical
22. (3) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 36, Contact
___
Race Statistics
Winner’s average speed: 140.491 mph
Time of Race: 2:32:31.0118
Margin of victory: Under caution
Cautions: 9 for 66 laps
Lead changes: 23 among 7 drivers
Lap Leaders: Kimball 1-15, Vautier 16, Kimball 17-22, Vautier 23, Kimball 24-28, Vautier 29-40, Newgarden 41-46, Power 47-57, Vautier 58, Power 59-111, Kanaan 112, Power 113-140, Chilton 141-148, Power 149-192, Dixon 193-197, Power 198-231, Dixon 232-234, Power 235-236, Dixon 237, Power 238, Dixon 239-240, Power 241, Dixon 242, Power 243-248