Injured Australian bull rider showing some improvement

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 1:08 pm < a min read
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — An Australian bull rider who was severely injured after being stepped on by a bull during the College National Finals Rodeo in Wyoming has been showing signs of improvement.

However, Bradie Gray remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.

A member of the Odessa College rodeo team, Gray was injured after being stepped on by a bull during Thursday night’s competition. He suffered broken ribs, a bruised aorta and collapsed lungs.

Odessa coach C.J. Aragon tells the Casper Star-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2siHgkD ) that the Hallsville, Australia, native is making small improvements.

A post on the team’s Facebook page says Gray is more responsive and the doctor is still happy with the bull rider’s progress.

