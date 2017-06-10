Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Injured Sharapova pulls out…

Injured Sharapova pulls out of Wimbledon, grass circuit

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 6:13 pm < a min read
Share

Five-time major champion Maria Sharapova has pulled out of Wimbledon qualifying because of an injured left thigh.

Sharapova says Saturday that the muscle tear she got at the Italian Open last month will not allow her to compete at grass-court tournaments she was scheduled to play.

Sharapova received a wild-card entry for the event at Birmingham in June, and she was supposed to enter qualifying for Wimbledon.

The former No. 1 player recently returned from a 15-month doping ban.

Advertisement

Her ranking is still too low for direct entry into main draws, but she was denied a wild card for the French Open. The women’s final in Paris was Saturday.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Injured Sharapova pulls out…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.