Injury-hit Russia to field untested Confederations Cup squad

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 5:31 am 1 min read
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia picked an inexperienced squad for the Confederations Cup because of injuries and a push to replace older players with young talent.

Only nine of the 23 players chosen late Wednesday were in last year’s European Championship squad as coach Stanislav Cherchesov tries to replace older players. Only six have played more than 10 games for Russia.

Instead, there are fresh faces like defenders Georgy Dzhikiya and Ilya Kutepov, who helped Spartak Moscow to the Russian title this season. They stand in for veterans Vasily Berezutsky and Sergei Ignashevich, who have retired from international soccer.

Midfielders Alan Dzagoev and Roman Zobnin are out injured, while a knee problem for Zenit St. Petersburg firward Artyom Dzyuba leaves Fyodor Smolov as the main threat in an attack with limited international experience.

Host nation Russia, which opens against New Zealand on June 17, is the only country to name a Confederations Cup squad containing only players from its domestic league.

___

Russia squad:

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Gabulov (Arsenal Tula), Guilherme (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Defenders: Georgy Dzhikiya (Spartak Moscow), Ruslan Kambolov (Rubin Kazan), Fyodor Kudryashov (FC Rostov), Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow), Roman Shishkin (FC Krasnodar), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St. Petersburg), Viktor Vasin (CSKA Moscow)

Midfielders: Yuri Gazinsky (FC Krasnodar), Denis Glushakov (Spartak Moscow), Alexander Golovin (CSKA Moscow), Dmitry Kombarov (Spartak Moscow), Alexei Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Alexander Samedov (Spartak Moscow), Dmitry Tarasov (Lokomotiv Moscow), Alexander Yerokhin (FC Rostov), Yuri Zhirkov (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Forwards: Alexander Bukharov (FC Rostov), Maxim Kannunikov (Rubin Kazan), Dmitry Poloz (FC Rostov), Fyodor Smolov (FC Krasnodar)

