Innsbruck says hosting 2026 Olympics ‘doable and affordable’

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 7:35 am < a min read
VIENNA (AP) — A feasibility study suggests Innsbruck could host the 2026 Winter Olympics on a budget of 1.175 billion euros ($1.3 billion), but the Austrian city will need the approval of its residents before deciding on a bid.

Innsbruck Mayor Christine Oppitz-Ploerer says “if we stick to the strategy from the feasibility study, it could become doable and affordable games.”

The study says different sports could be spread over existing venues in the Tyrol region and in southern Germany, preventing Innsbruck from having to build new permanent infrastructure.

A referendum among Tyrolean residents will be held parallel to the Austrian parliamentary elections on Oct. 15.

Innsbruck has hosted the Winter Games twice, in 1964 and 1976. Since then, Austria had several failed bids, most recently with Salzburg for the 2014 Games.

