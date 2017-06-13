Sports Listen

IOC ‘very happy’ with Beijing prep for 2022 Winter Olympics

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 7:25 am < a min read
BEIJING (AP) — The International Olympic Committee says it is ‘very happy’ with Beijing’s preparations for the 2022 Winter Games.

Beijing is drawing largely on its success staging the 2008 Summer Olympics, including reusing much of the original infrastructure. Organizers say the main venues and supporting facilities will be in place by the end of 2019.

The chairman of the IOC coordinating committee, Alexander Zhukov, says he has full confidence in Beijing’s ability to successfully hold the games.

Zhukov led a team on a second round of visits to facilities and organizers’ offices.

Beijing is the first city to have been awarded both the Summer and Winter Olympics. The main skiing and sliding events will be held far from the city because of a lack of snow.

