Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » IOC warns weightlifting it…

IOC warns weightlifting it risks Olympic ouster over doping

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 1:15 pm < a min read
Share

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC has warned weightlifting to curb doping or risk being dropped from the 2024 Olympics.

IOC President Thomas Bach says the International Weightlifting Federation must “address the massive doping problem this sport is facing.”

Bach says the IOC executive board asked the federation for a “satisfactory report” on the issue by December.

Weightlifting’s doping problem was shown with 49 positive tests so far, most involving steroids, in reanalysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics. The IOC has stripped 29 weightlifting medals from those games.

Advertisement

The sport is safe in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics lineup, though with 64 fewer athletes and one fewer men’s weight class than at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Bach says “we have sent a strong signal.”

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » IOC warns weightlifting it…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors update navigation charts aboard USS Wasp

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.