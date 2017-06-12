Sports Listen

Iowa to put “Tigerhawk” at midfield in ’17

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 3:06 pm < a min read
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will have a logo displayed at midfield in Kinnick Stadium next season for the first time in nearly four decades.

The Hawkeyes announced Monday that the new field it is putting in will have the “Tigerhawk” logo, the same one that adorns Iowa’s helmets, between the 45-yard lines.

Iowa has never had that logo, which it created in 1979, at midfield before. The Hawkeyes used a block “I” from 1972-80, but they’ve left midfield blank ever since.

The new surface is the first move in a major renovation to the stadium set to take place over the next few years.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

