Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Jackson has 3 hits,…

Jackson has 3 hits, 3 RBIs to carry Indians past Orioles 6-3

By DAVID GINSBURG June 22, 2017 10:50 pm < a min read
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Austin Jackson had three hits and three RBIs, Erik Gonzalez homered and the Cleveland Indians put on another offensive show at the expense of the Baltimore Orioles in a 6-3 victory Thursday night.

The Indians won three of four from the Orioles to complete a 7-1 road trip that began with a four-game sweep of Minnesota. Cleveland has scored at least five runs and reached double figures in hits over nine consecutive games, and homered in 11 straight.

Baltimore’s beleaguered pitching staff was overmatched against that kind of firepower. The Orioles were outscored 28-10 in the series and now have given up at least five runs in 19 straight games, one short of the major league record set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.

Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger (3-3) walked four and hit two batters in five innings, but he only gave up two runs to earn his first win in five starts since May 20.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Jackson has 3 hits,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb Telescope gets a new home

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9805 0.0036 2.80%
L 2020 25.7078 0.0081 4.59%
L 2030 28.7498 0.0138 6.52%
L 2040 31.0096 0.0178 7.46%
L 2050 17.8071 0.0118 8.30%
G Fund 15.3563 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9755 0.0032 2.57%
C Fund 33.9022 -0.0153 8.67%
S Fund 43.7492 0.1168 4.96%
I Fund 28.0947 0.0514 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.