Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Japan approves contentious bill…

Japan approves contentious bill against planning crimes

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 1:36 am 1 min read
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s ruling coalition pushed a contentious bill through parliament Thursday that makes it a crime to plan a crime.

The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the new law, which criminalizes the planning of 277 serious crimes, is needed to prevent terrorism, especially with the Olympics coming to Tokyo in 2020.

Opponents warned that authorities could use the legislation to limit free speech and public protests.

Abe told reporters after the vote that the government wants to use the law in a proper and effective way to protect people’s lives and property.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

A sizeable crowd protested outside parliament as upper house lawmakers hotly debated the bill Wednesday. Opposition parties used delaying tactics, with the jockeying continuing into the early morning hours.

In the end, the upper house approved the bill after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito took the unusual step of bypassing committee approval, which normally precedes a vote by the full house.

The more powerful lower house passed the bill last month. At the time, opposition lawmakers in a lower house committee tried to rip documents from the hands of the chairman to prevent a committee vote.

The U.N. special rapporteur on the right to privacy, Joseph Cannataci, sent an open letter to Abe in May raising concerns over the bill. The letter expressed “serious concern” that the bill could affect the right to privacy and other freedoms if broadly applied.

Yoshihide Suga, the chief cabinet secretary of Abe’s government, called the concerns “utterly incorrect.”

When will Congress approve another round of Base Realignment and Closures (BRAC)? Check out the latest defense news.
Related Topics
Government News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Japan approves contentious bill…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform underwater inspection

Today in History

1922: Harding becomes first US president heard on radio

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.