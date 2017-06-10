Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Japanese horse Epicharis scratched…

Japanese horse Epicharis scratched from Belmont Stakes

By BETH HARRIS June 10, 2017 10:03 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Belmont Stakes is down to 11 horses after Epicharis was scratched by a veterinarian.

The Japanese horse was scratched Saturday morning, about 9½ hours before the $1.5 million race is run at Belmont Park.

Martin Panza of the New York Racing Association says Epicharis wasn’t ready to run three days after the colt was treated for lameness in his right front hoof. The horse’s Japanese connections had hoped he would still make the race, but Epicharis had not been sent out to train since Tuesday.

A pre-race exam on Saturday morning revealed heat in Epicharis’ hoof. The exam is required for all starters in the Belmont.

Advertisement

Irish War Cry is the early 7-2 favorite for the final leg of the Triple Crown series.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Japanese horse Epicharis scratched…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.