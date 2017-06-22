Sports Listen

Jazz trade with Nuggets to get No. 13 pick Donovan Mitchell

By KAREEM COPELAND June 22, 2017 9:42 pm < a min read
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Utah Jazz have traded the No. 24 pick in the NBA draft and forward Trey Lyles to the Denver Nuggets for the No. 13 pick, Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the deal had not been officially announced.

Mitchell averaged 15.6 points and shot 35.4 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore. He was named All-ACC first team and was on the conference’s All-Defensive team.

Lyles was the Jazz’s No. 12 overall pick in 2015. He averaged 13.7 points last season but saw his minutes and shooting percentages drop dramatically from 2015-16.

