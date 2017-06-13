Sports Listen

Jets sign running back/kick returner Jordan Todman

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 1:37 pm < a min read
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed running back/kick returner Jordan Todman to help boost their special teams unit.

Todman averaged 29.9 yards on kickoff returns last season for Indianapolis.

He was a sixth-round pick of San Diego in 2011 out of the University of Connecticut. Todman spent three seasons with Jacksonville and spent time with Carolina and Pittsburgh before signing with the Colts last offseason.

Todman has averaged 26.6 yards on kickoff returns in his career.

The Jets are trying to upgrade their return game, which averaged just 21.9 yards last season. Veterans Dexter McCluster, Denard Robinson and Bobby Rainey are attending the team’s minicamp on a tryout basis.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

