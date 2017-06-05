Jets sign WR Street, place WR Patton on IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed wide receiver Devin Street and placed wide receiver Quinton Patton on injured reserve.

The team announced the moves Monday, but didn’t disclose the nature of Patton’s injury.

Street played in five games last season with the Indianapolis Colts, catching one pass for 20 yards. He was a fifth-round draft pick of Dallas in 2014 out of the University of Pittsburgh, where he set the school record with 202 receptions.

In three NFL seasons, Street has 10 catches for 152 yards and one touchdown.

Patton, who spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, signed with the Jets in March.

