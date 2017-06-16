Jones wins ARCA race at Michigan for 2nd straight year

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Brandon Jones won at Michigan for a second consecutive year, racing to his fourth career ARCA victory Friday.

Jones, who races full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, finished nearly 21 seconds ahead of second-place Austin Theriault in the 100-lap, 200-mile race. Jones was making his second ARCA start of the year. He finished second last weekend at Pocono.

Theriault, the ARCA points leader, has six top-five finishes in eight races this season.

Dalton Sargeant was third, followed by Bret Holmes.

Jones has only one top-five finish in 50 career Xfinity starts, although he won the pole this year at Daytona. He was able to handle Friday’s ARCA field in his No. 8 Chevrolet.

