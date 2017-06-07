Sports Listen

Juventus coach Allegri extends contract through 2020

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has signed a new contract with the Italian champions through 2020, signifying a renewed run at the evasive Champions League title.

The deal was announced Wednesday, four days after the team’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Juventus also lost the 2015 Champions League final under Allegri.

Juventus has won three straight Serie A titles and three straight Italian Cups since Allegri was hired by the Turin team in 2014.

“Allegri has undeniably transformed the club into a significant player on the continent,” a Juventus statement said.

The deal is reportedly worth up to 8 million euros ($9 million) per season, including bonuses.

Allegri’s previous contract was due to expire after next season.

