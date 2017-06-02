K-State grants WR transfer request, Snyder apologizes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State has granted a scholarship release to Corey Sutton after 24 hours of intense criticism over coach Bill Snyder’s refusal of the wide receiver’s request.

Snyder and athletic director Gene Taylor said Friday that Sutton has been granted a full release and will be permitted to transfer to any schools he requested. Sutton had supplied the school with a list of 35 schools, none of them in the Big 12 or future opponents of the Wildcats.

Sutton announced his desire to transfer last month, claiming Snyder and position coach Andre Coleman did not follow through on playing time promises. The native of Charlotte, North Carolina, then took his plea to Twitter, calling Snyder a “slave master” in a series of social media posts.

Sutton appeared in 10 games as a freshman last season, catching four passes for 54 yards

