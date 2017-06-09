Sports Listen

Kennesaw St-Jacksonville St game set for SunTrust in 2018

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 4:16 pm < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — SunTrust Park, the new home of the Atlanta Braves, is moving into the college football business.

Kennesaw State will play Jacksonville State at SunTrust Park on Nov. 17, 2018.

Braves president of development Mike Plant says the only necessary modifications will be removing the pitcher’s mound and home plate. One end zone will back up to the Braves’ dugout on the first-base line. The other end zone will be on the left-field wall.

Kennesaw State is 13 miles from SunTrust Park, north of Atlanta.

Plant says the Braves hope to schedule football games at the facility every year. The team wants to draw people to its mixed-use development adjacent to the stadium after baseball season.

More college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org

Related Topics
Business News Sports News
