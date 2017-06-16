Khris Davis’ bloop single in 10th lifts A’s past Yankees 8-7

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Khris Davis blooped a two-run single in the 10th inning that glanced off second baseman Starlin Castro’s glove in shallow center and the Oakland Athletics beat the New York Yankees in a seesaw 8-7 win Thursday night.
It was Davis’ third career game-ending hit and came afteCastro had put the Yankees ahead in the top half on a sacrifice fly.
Davis’ game-winner came off Giovanny Gallegos (0-1) to finally close out the 4-hour, 29-minute game. Rajai Davis singled with two outs and Chad Pinder’s double put runners on second and third.
Liam Hendriks (3-1) pitched the top of the 10th for the win on a night New York stranded 13 baserunners and Oakland 12.
The A’s had failed to hold their leads all game, then came through to snap a three-game skid with just their second victory in the last eight.