Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Billie Jean King praises…

Billie Jean King praises Northwestern grads on inclusion

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 11:19 am < a min read
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Tennis great Billie Jean King had some good things to say about millennials in a speech to Northwestern University graduates.

King on Friday told the graduates they are “the best generation so far” when it comes to inclusion.

King was the first prominent female athlete to confirm she was gay in 1981, after her partner filed a palimony lawsuit. She also blazed a trail for gender equality by defeating Bobby Riggs in the 1973 Battle of the Sexes tennis match.

However, pay equality was a major part of her message. Although all four of the grand slam tennis tournaments have offered equal prize money for a decade, women still make less on the pro tour than men. She called on men to do their part to change that.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

King was given an honorary doctorate recognizing her work on behalf of the LGBT community.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Billie Jean King praises…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.