Kings select Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox with 5th pick

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings have selected Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox with the fifth pick in the NBA draft.

Sacramento had a glaring need for a point guard with Darren Collison, Ty Lawson and Langston Galloway all headed to unrestricted free agency next month and general manager Vlade Divac pounced Thursday when Fox was available.

Fox is extremely quick and a skilled ball handler who showed the ability to get to the basket in his one season at Kentucky. He boosted his stock when he outplayed UCLA’s Lonzo Ball in the Sweet Sixteen, scoring 39 points in a Wildcats win.

Fox averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: http://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball