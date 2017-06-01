Sports Listen

Kluber shines in return from DL as Indians blank A’s 8-0

By TOM WITHERS June 1, 2017 3:15 pm < a min read
CLEVELAND (AP) — Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.

Despite the long layoff, Kluber (4-2) looked like his dominant self, allowing just two hits and recording his 26th career double-digit strikeout game.

The Indians scored four runs — three unearned — off Jharel Cotton (3-6) in the wild sixth, when the game was momentarily delayed when sprinklers in left field went on automatically.

The A’s made three more errors, raising their major league-leading total to 55. And they struck out 17 times, giving Oakland 93 in the last seven games.

