Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kvitova's comeback includes playing…

Kvitova’s comeback includes playing New Haven before US Open

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 11:20 am < a min read
Share

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Czech tennis star Petra Kvitova will continue her comeback from a knife attack by playing at the Connecticut Open in August, the final WTA tune-up before the U.S. Open.

The two-time Wimbledon champion returned to tennis at the French Open, less than six months after suffering a serious injury to her left hand when she was stabbed by an intruder at her home in the Czech Republic.

Kvitova issued a statement saying she’s been given the OK to resume scheduling tournaments by her doctor.

She beat American Julia Boserup 6-3 6-2 in the first round at Roland Garros, before losing to Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the second round.

Advertisement

Kvitova holds a 19-3 record in New Haven and won the tournament in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

She says “it’s great to start by confirming one of my favorite tournaments of the year.”

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Kvitova's comeback includes playing…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines present colors in Times Square

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.