Kyle Busch turns fastest lap at Pocono for 2nd straight pole

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 5:24 pm < a min read
LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kyle Busch turned a lap of 179.151 mph to win the pole at Pocono Raceway.

Busch had the fastest lap Friday to win a NASCAR Cup pole for the second straight week. Busch won the pole at Dover International Speedway.

Busch’s run at Dover was derailed when a tire came off the No. 18 Toyota during a pit stop. Busch crew chief Adams Stevens, tire carrier Kenny Barber and tire changer Jake Seminara were suspended four races for the infraction and will not be at Pocono. He won races at every active Cup track except Pocono and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Race engineer Ben Beshore is the interim crew chief.

Martin Truex Jr. starts second and Matt Kenseth third for a 1-2-3 start for Toyota. Ryan Blaney was fourth, followed by Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski, all Ford drivers.

Darrell Wallace Jr. starts 16th in the No. 43 Ford. He’s the first black driver in a Cup race since 2006.

