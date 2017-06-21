Las Vegas Golden Knights Expansion Selections

Calvin Pickard, Colorado Avalanche
J.F. Berube, New York Islanders
Marc-Andre Fleury, Pittsburgh Penguins
Teemu Pulkkinen, Arizona Coyotes
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
William Carrier, Buffalo Sabres
Cody Eakin, Dallas Stars
Tomas Nosek, Detroit Red Wings
Jonathan Machessault, Florida Panthers
Connor Brickley, Carolina Hurricanes
Chris Thorburn, Winnipeg Jets
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Philadelphia Flyers
James Neal, Nashville Predators
Brendan Leipsic, Toronto Maple Leafs
David Perron, St. Louis Blues
Oscar Lindberg, New York Rangers
Erik Haula, Minnesota Wild
William Karlsson, Columbus Blue Jackets
Luca Sbisa, Vancouver Canucks
Jon Merrill, New Jersey Devils
Brayden McNabb, Los Angeles Kings
Jason Garrison, Tampa Bay Lightning
Deryk Engelland, Calgary Flames
Colin Miller, Boston Bruins
Marc Methot, Ottawa Senators
David Schlemko, San Jose Sharks
Griffin Reinhart, Edmonton Oilers
Alexei Emelin, Montreal Canadiens
Clayton Stoner, Anaheim Ducks
Trevor van Riemsdyk, Chicago Blackhawks
Nate Schmidt, Washington Capitals
Acquired a 2017 sixth round pick from the Buffalo Sabres for future considerations.
Acquired F Reilly Smith from the Florida Panthers for a 2018 fourth round pick.
Acquired a 2017 fifth round pick from the Carolina Panthers for future considerations.
Acquired F Nikita Gusev and Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2017 second round pick and 2018 fourth round pick for future considerations.
Acquired F Mikhail Grabovski, D Jake Bischoff and the New York Islanders 2017 first round pick and 2019 second round pick for future considerations.
Acquired F Shea Theodore from the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations.
Acquired F Alex Tuch from the Minnesota Wild for a 2017 or 2018 third round pick.
Acquired F David Clarkson and Columbus Blue Jackets 2017 first round pick and 2019 second round pick for future considerations.
Acquired Pittsburgh Penguins 2020 second round pick for future considerations.
Acquired Winnipeg Jets 2017 first round pick and 2019 third round pick for a 2017 first round pick acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets.