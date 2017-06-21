Las Vegas Golden Knights Expansion Selections

Goaltenders

Calvin Pickard, Colorado Avalanche

J.F. Berube, New York Islanders

Marc-Andre Fleury, Pittsburgh Penguins

Forwards

Teemu Pulkkinen, Arizona Coyotes

William Carrier, Buffalo Sabres

Cody Eakin, Dallas Stars

Tomas Nosek, Detroit Red Wings

Jonathan Machessault, Florida Panthers

Connor Brickley, Carolina Hurricanes

Chris Thorburn, Winnipeg Jets

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Philadelphia Flyers

James Neal, Nashville Predators

Brendan Leipsic, Toronto Maple Leafs

David Perron, St. Louis Blues

Oscar Lindberg, New York Rangers

Erik Haula, Minnesota Wild

William Karlsson, Columbus Blue Jackets

Defensemen

Luca Sbisa, Vancouver Canucks

Jon Merrill, New Jersey Devils

Brayden McNabb, Los Angeles Kings

Jason Garrison, Tampa Bay Lightning

Deryk Engelland, Calgary Flames

Colin Miller, Boston Bruins

Marc Methot, Ottawa Senators

David Schlemko, San Jose Sharks

Griffin Reinhart, Edmonton Oilers

Alexei Emelin, Montreal Canadiens

Clayton Stoner, Anaheim Ducks

Trevor van Riemsdyk, Chicago Blackhawks

Nate Schmidt, Washington Capitals

Transactions

Acquired a 2017 sixth round pick from the Buffalo Sabres for future considerations.

Acquired F Reilly Smith from the Florida Panthers for a 2018 fourth round pick.

Acquired a 2017 fifth round pick from the Carolina Panthers for future considerations.

Acquired F Nikita Gusev and Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2017 second round pick and 2018 fourth round pick for future considerations.

Acquired F Mikhail Grabovski, D Jake Bischoff and the New York Islanders 2017 first round pick and 2019 second round pick for future considerations.

Acquired F Shea Theodore from the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations.

Acquired F Alex Tuch from the Minnesota Wild for a 2017 or 2018 third round pick.

Acquired F David Clarkson and Columbus Blue Jackets 2017 first round pick and 2019 second round pick for future considerations.

Acquired Pittsburgh Penguins 2020 second round pick for future considerations.

Acquired Winnipeg Jets 2017 first round pick and 2019 third round pick for a 2017 first round pick acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets.