Late sub Diaz has 1st homer, 6 RBIs as Pirates top Mets 12-7

NEW YORK (AP) — Elias Diaz hit his first major league homer and drove in six runs as a late addition to the lineup, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the New York Mets 12-7 on Friday night.
Diaz hit a go-ahead, three-run shot off reliever Paul Sewald (0-1) during a seven-run sixth inning. Pittsburgh led 11-7 when New York finally retired the side, a swift reversal after the Mets went up 7-4 with a five-run fifth.
Diaz also had a three-run double off Matt Harvey in the fourth. The catcher got the start after Francisco Cervelli was scratched shortly before the first pitch due to illness. Diaz entered 2 for 12 in six games this season and had just one career RBI.
Lucas Duda hit a pair of upper-deck homers for New York, and Michael Conforto added his 14th of the season. Each team hit three home runs.
Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.