Latest Virginia sports

Redshirt sophomore Samir Doughty transferring from VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — VCU says rising redshirt sophomore guard Samir Doughty has decided to transfer.

New coach Mike Rhoades says the decision came by mutual agreement and he wished Doughty well.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Philadelphia was the Rams’ fourth-leading scorer last season. He averaged 9.8 points in just over 23 minutes per game, and was expected to have a larger role next season. He joins Ahmed Hamdy as players who have decided to leave VCU since Rhoades replaced Will Wade as coach.

Scherzer Ks 11 in 5-hitter as Nationals sweep Giants, 3-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out 11 in a five-hitter and the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Ryan Zimmerman hit his 15th homer, a three-run shot off Matt Cain (3-4) in the first inning that stood up as Scherzer (6-3) went the distance for the first time this season.

Anthony Rendon and Trea Turner added two hits apiece to help Dusty Baker move within one win of becoming the 16th major league manager to reach 1,800 career victories.

Washington played without slugger Bryce Harper, who began serving a three-game suspension for his role in Monday’s bench-clearing brawl between the teams. Harper initially was suspended four games but had the penalty reduced and agreed to drop his appeal.

Washington’s Bryce Harper gets suspension reduced 1 game

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper has agreed to drop his appeal of a four-game suspension and will have one game shaved from the punishment.

Harper reached the agreement Wednesday with Major League Baseball and was to begin serving the suspension immediately.

The punishment stemmed from a bench-clearing brawl on Monday after Harper was hit by a 98 mph fastball from Giants reliever Hunter Strickland. There’s no word on Strickland, who received a six-game suspension and also had planned to appeal.

The bad blood between the two stemmed from a pair of home runs Harper hit off Strickland in the 2014 playoffs.

MLB Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre’s explanation of the disciplinary decisions said Strickland intentionally hit “Harper with a pitch, inciting the bench-clearing incident and fighting,” while Harper’s suspension came “for charging the mound, throwing his helmet and fighting.”

Each player also was fined an undisclosed amount.

Larin, Barnes score in 2nd half, Orlando City tops DC United

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cyle Larin and Giles Barnes scored in the second half and Orlando City beat D.C. United 2-0 on a rainy Wednesday night for its sixth victory at home.

Orlando City (7-5-2) stopped its club-record winless streak at six. DC United (4-7-2) has been shut out eight times this season, including four of its last five.

Larin fought through a hold in the box to head in Will Johnson’s free kick in the 66th minute for a 1-0 lead. Barnes, a second-half sub, scored his first goal for Orlando in the 88th on a shot from distance that slipped through Bill Hamid’s hands.

D.C. United’s best scoring chance came in the 74th minute. Lamar Neagle intercepted a poor back pass, touched it past goalkeeper Joe Bendik, who came out of his area, and Neagle’s shot was saved off the backline by defender Jonathan Spector and again by a hustling Bendik.

The kickoff was delayed for nearly an hour because of lightning in the area.