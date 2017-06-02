Latest Virginia sports

HALL OF FAME-BALLOT

Beamer, Brown debut on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and former Texas coach Mack Brown, along with former players Charles Woodson, Ed Reed and Calvin Johnson, are among those making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year.

The ballot released Thursday by the National Football Foundation includes 75 players and six coaches who competed in the Football Bowl Subdivision of the NCAA. An additional 98 players and 31 coaches from lower divisions and NAIA are also up for consideration.

Beamer coached Virginia Tech from 1987-2015 and won 238 games. Brown won 158 games in 15 seasons with Texas, including a national title in 2005.

The newest Hall of Fame class will be announced Jan. 8 in Atlanta, the site of the College Football Playoff championship game.

NBA FINALS

Warriors roll to 113-91 win vs. Cavs in Game 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 38 points in his first NBA Finals game with Golden State, Stephen Curry added 28 and the Warriors rolled to their 13th straight win this postseason by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in Game 1.

With Durant on board, the opener of Cavs-Warriors III was a mismatch as Golden State scored the first 13 points of the third quarter to take a 21-point lead and never looked back.

LeBron James had 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavs but also finished with seven turnovers.

Cleveland has lost the opener in the Finals to Golden State for three straight years but did rally to win the championship in seven games last year.

RED SOX-ORIOLES

Miley’s pitching, 4 HRs carry Orioles past Red Sox 7-5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Wade Miley allowed one run in seven innings, Mark Trumbo hit the first of Baltimore’s four home runs off Eduardo Rodriguez and the Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Thursday night.

Chris Davis and Adam Jones went deep for a second straight night and Jonathan Schoop capped the outburst with a three-run drive in the sixth that made it 7-1.

After taking two of three from the AL East-leading New York Yankees, the Orioles opened a four-game series against another division rival with a feel-good victory.

Miley (2-3) gave up five hits and a walk against the team he pitched for in 2015. Seeking his first win since April 14, the lefty did not allow a runner past first base after the second inning.

Rodriguez (4-2) surrendered seven runs in 5 2/3 innings, and the four homers tied a career high. The former Orioles farmhand came in with a four-game winning streak and a career 1.34 ERA in six starts at Camden Yards.

STANLEY CUP

Predators coach refuses to discuss possible goalie change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Predators coach Peter Laviolette is giving no hint of whether goaltender Pekka Rinne will start in a pivotal Game 3 against Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Laviolette pulled Rinne after the Predators gave up three goals in the first 3:28 of the third period Wednesday night for Juuse Saros. Pittsburgh finished off a 4-1 win for a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

Asked Thursday if he’s made a decision for Game 3, Laviolette says he will not talk about lineup changes. Laviolette says the goalies know who will start.

Rinne went into the final with the stingiest numbers in net this postseason. Now he’s given up eight goals on 36 shots through two games.