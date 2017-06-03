Latest Virginia sports

NATIONALS-ATHLETICS

Murphy, Goodwin power 20-hit attack, Nationals top A’s 13-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Murphy and Brian Goodwin each had four hits, including a home run, and Stephen Strasburg pitched seven strong innings as the Washington Nationals defeated the Oakland Athletics 13-3 on Friday night.

Murphy was 4 for 5 with two RBIs including his 10th home run. He’s 10 for 18 with three extra-base hits and five RBIs over his last four games since missing three games last weekend with an illness.

Goodwin played right field in place of Bryce Harper, who was serving the third of his four-game suspension for his role in Monday’s brawl with the San Francisco Giants. His home run was his career first and the four hits were a career high.

Dusty Baker’s 1,800th managerial win was Washington’s fourth straight and ninth in 11 games. The Nationals combined for 20 hits.

Oakland lost for the sixth time in seven games.

RED SOX-ORIOLES

Smith, Machado HRs get Orioles started in 3-2 win over Bosox

BALTIMORE (AP) — Seth Smith and Manny Machado hit first-inning home runs off Rick Porcello to back a redemptive pitching performance by Alec Asher and help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 Friday night.

Jonathan Schoop had two hits and scored a run for the Orioles, who have won four of five following a seven-game losing streak.

After hitting four home runs in the series opener Thursday, the Orioles used the long ball to take control against Porcello (3-7), the 2016 Cy Young Award winner. Smith drove a 3-2 pitch into the right-field seats for his third career leadoff homer, and Machado pulled a fastball into the second deck for a 2-0 lead.

Asher (2-3) retired 16 of the first 17 batters he faced and ended up allowing two runs and three hits over 6 1-3 innings. It was his second start since replacing Ubaldo Jimenez in the Baltimore rotation; in his first try, Asher yielded six runs over two innings in loss to Houston on Sunday.

Brad Brach, the third Baltimore reliever, got three straight outs for his 11th save in 14 tries.

RAVENS-PITTA INJURED

Ravens TE Pitta injures hip again; status for 2017 uncertain

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta has reinjured the same troublesome right hip that already has been surgically repaired twice.

The injury occurred during an offseason practice session Friday. Each time Pitta hurt the hip previously, the injury was serious enough to be considered career-ending.

It’s too soon to determine whether that’s the case this time.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said Pitta is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Pitta sustained his first hip injury in 2013 and injured it again in 2014. He played in four games in 2013, three in 2014 and sat out the entire 2015 season.

He appeared to put his hip troubles behind him last year, leading the Ravens with a career-high 86 receptions — most by a tight end in franchise history.

Newsome said: “Dennis is one of the great Ravens, and he has done everything he can to make our team better.”

It’s the second straight day in which one of the Ravens suffered a serious injury. On Wednesday, cornerback Tavon Young tore his ACL.

NCAA-FORT WORTH REGIONAL PPD

Fort Worth Regional, with host TCU, postponed by weather

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The opening games in the Fort Worth Regional were postponed by rain and lightning Friday.

No. 2 seed Virginia and Dallas Baptist will play first on Saturday, followed by top-seeded host TCU and Central Connecticut State. The rest of the tournament schedule is to be determined.

The Horned Frogs, seeded sixth nationally, are hosting a regional for the fourth straight year and seeking their fourth straight trip to the College World Series.

NCAA-MARYLAND-WEST VIRGINIA

WVU hits 6 HRs, routs Terps 9-1 in 1st NCAA game since 1996

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Davis hit two of West Virginia’s six home runs, and the Mountaineers routed Maryland 9-1 on Friday in their first NCAA Tournament game in 21 years.

Jimmy Galusky also homered twice, Davis finished with three RBIs and winning pitcher B.J. Myers threw 5 2-3 shutout innings of relief for the second-seeded Mountaineers (35-24).

Ivan Gonzalez and Cole Austin also went deep for West Virginia, which is in its first tournament since 1996 and earned the first at-large selection in school history.

Zach Jancarski had three hits and drove in the lone run for the third-seeded Terrapins (37-22).

The Mountaineers scored in every inning they batted except the first and sixth. Maryland starter Brian Shaffer (7-4) allowed seven runs in five innings and allowed five homers.

Myers (5-4) gave up four hits, walked one and struck out one.

NCAA-UMBC-WAKE FOREST

Wake Forest routs UMBC 11-3 in NCAA tourney opener

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake Mueller drove in three runs, Connor Johnstone remained undefeated and Wake Forest routed Maryland-Baltimore County 11-3 on Friday night in an NCAA Tournament opener.

Jonathan Pryor and Stuart Fairchild had two RBIs apiece to help the top-seeded Demon Deacons (40-18) win their first home game in the tournament since 2002. They will face second-seeded West Virginia (35-24) on Saturday night with the winner advancing to the championship round.

Johnstone (8-0) struck out seven in 7 2/3 innings for Wake Forest, which took command with a six-run second highlighted by Mueller’s three-run double off Michael Austin (4-3).

Andrew Casali homered for the fourth-seeded Retrievers (23-24). The America East champions will face Maryland (37-22) on Saturday in an elimination game.

Austin allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings for UMBC.

NCAA-RADFORD-LOUISVILLE

Big innings help Louisville outlast Radford 11-6 in NCAA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jake Snider knocked in three runs, including a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning, Josh Stowers doubled twice for three RBIs and Louisville pulled away from Radford late for an 11-6 victory Friday night in an NCAA Tournament regional.

Top-seeded Louisville (48-10) led behind a six-run third inning before Radford scored four times in the fourth and twice more in the sixth to tie it. Snider followed Stowers’ leadoff single by homering to right center, and Brendan McKay’s RBI grounder made it 9-6. Stowers doubled in another run in the seventh and scored on a throwing error as the Cardinals’ No. 8 batter capped a 3-for-3 night.

Sam Bordner (2-0) pitched 3 1/3 innings of hitless relief for Louisville, which meets No. 2 seed Oklahoma on Saturday. Austin Gerber (4-4) took the loss for the fourth-seeded Highlanders (27-31), who aim to avoid elimination against Xavier.