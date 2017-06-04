Latest Virginia sports

NATIONALS-ATHLETICS

Healy powers Athletics past Nationals, 10-4

OAKLAND,Calif. (AP) — Ryon Healy had two doubles and two homers, Jed Lowrie doubled twice and homered, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Washington Nationals 10-4 on Saturday.

A day after being outscored by 10 runs, the A’s got off to a fast start as Healy and Lowrie each hit two-run home runs in the bottom of the first inning off starter Joe Ross (2-2).

Healy hit a long solo shot in a three-run seventh inning in which the A’s broke open a 7-4 game. It was Healy’s first career multi-home run game and the four extra-base hits tied a franchise record accomplished by 16 others since 1913.

Yonder Alonso hit a two-run home run — his 16th — earlier in the seventh.

Daniel Murphy was 3 for 4 with a double for the Nationals, and Adam Lind hit a three-run home run in the third.

Liam Hendriks (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win.

RED SOX-ORIOLES

Price earns 1st win of season as Red Sox beat Orioles 5-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — David Price took a three-hitter into the eighth inning to earn his first win of the season, Hanley Ramirez homered and drove in three runs and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Saturday night.

Price (1-0) allowed one run over seven-plus innings in his second start since coming off the disabled list with a strained left elbow. After belatedly launching his 2017 season with an uneven outing against the White Sox on Monday, Price looked every bit like a five-time All-Star against Baltimore.

The left-hander gave up three hits, struck out seven and did not allow a runner past first base until Manny Machado led off the seventh with a home run. That was the only flaw in an otherwise sparkling performance that enabled Price to improve to 12-5 lifetime against the Orioles, including 7-0 at Camden Yards.

Craig Kimbrel gave up a ninth-inning run, but picked up his 16th saves.

Dylan Bundy (6-4) took the loss.

MLS-GALAXY-DC UNITED

Cole’s block preserves DC United’s 0-0 draw with Galaxy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ashley Cole deflected a hard shot in front of the goal in the final minute of stoppage time to preserve D.C. United’s 0-0 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

Cole dove to block Ian Harkes’ attempt from the center of the box, earning a hardy pat on the back from goalkeeper Jon Kempin.

Kempin made six saves for United (4-7-3), and Bill Hamid stopped six for the Galaxy (5-5-3).

The draw snapped a three-game losing home streak for D.C., but ran its home scoreless streak to four.

Giovani dos Santos, who had five goals in the four previous games, took two shots for Los Angeles, which had its streak of three straight away wins end, but still came away from the stretch of four road matches with 10 points

After Hamid tipped away Dave Romney’s shot in the 66th, and United’s best late chance came in the 72nd when Luciano Acosta’s shot hit the crossbar.

NCAA-DALLAS BAPTIST-VIRGINIA

Virginia beats Dallas Baptist 6-3 in Fort Worth opener

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Derek Casey pitched seven innings, Robbie Coman had a two-run double and Virginia beat Dallas Baptist 6-3 in the opening game of the rain-delayed Fort Worth Regional Saturday.

After the opening games on the TCU campus were rained out Friday, the start of the Virginia-DBU game was delayed four hours Saturday because of more rain. Host TCU then played Central Connecticut State late Saturday night.

Casey (5-2) struck out three and scattered six hits. Tommy Doyle worked the ninth for his 14th save.

Virginia (43-14) went ahead to stay with three runs in the third, when the Cavaliers started the inning with three consecutive singles before an outfield error and two groundouts sent runners home. Coman’s double came in the fifth after Ernie Clement’s sacrifice fly.

The runs for Dallas Baptist (40-20) came on solo homers by Jameson Hannah, Tim Millard and Garrett Wolforth.

DBU starter Jordan Martinson (9-4) allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings.

BBC-NCAA-RADFORD-XAVIER

Xavier beats Radford 3-1 to stay alive in NCAA Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Garrett Schilling and Trey Schramm combined to hold Radford to two hits and a run, and Nate Soria had an RBI hit as Xavier won 3-1 Saturday to remain in the NCAA Tournament Louisville Regional.

Schilling (6-4) struck out five with a walk in seven innings, yielding Radford’s lone run on Kyle Butler’s game-tying sacrifice fly in the third inning. The fourth-seeded Highlanders (27-32) were shut out the rest of the way as Schramm came on to record his fourth save.

The third-seeded Musketeers (33-26) managed just five hits but got a run out of one of them behind Soria’s second-inning single. Two Radford errors in the fourth resulted in another run, while Conor Grammes scored on a wild pitch in the fifth by loser Kyle Zurak (4-4).

Xavier faces another elimination game on Sunday against the Oklahoma-Louisville loser.