Latest Virginia sports

DREAM-MYSTICS

Delle Donne has 23 and 15, Mystics top Dream 78-72

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne had 23 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and the Washington Mystics scored the last seven points of the game from the foul line to beat the Atlanta Dream 78-72 on Sunday after blowing an 18-point second-half lead.

Following a Washington turnover at midcourt after a timeout, Atlanta took its only lead at 72-71 on Layshia Clarendon’s feed to Sancho Lyttle with 43.7 seconds left. Delle Donne answered with a ball fake on Lyttle that lead to three free throws with 34.5 seconds to go. Delle Donne grabbed a defense rebound and added two more free throws to make it 76-71 with 11.9 to play. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough closed it out from the line with 4.1 left.

Washington (5-2) won its fourth straight to take the Eastern Conference lead. The Mystics shot 57 percent, to take a 41-32 lead at the half.

The Mystics pushed the lead to 18 in the third quarter. The Dream (4-2) rallied behind Tiffany Hayes, who had 24 points.

Washington was 1 of 15 on 3-pointers,

NATIONALS-ATHLETICS

Nationals hold on for 11-10 win over Athletics

OAKLAND,Calif. (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals held off the Oakland Athletics 11-10 on Sunday.

Matt Wieters and Michael Taylor added back-to-back homers off Frankie Montas during Washington’s five-run ninth, helping the NL East leaders improve to 5-1 on their nine-game West Coast trip.

But the Nationals nearly blew an 11-4 lead in the ninth, highlighting their continued trouble with closing out games. Koda Glover allowed the first five batters to reach before he was replaced by Shawn Kelley, who surrendered a grand slam by Matt Joyce with one out. Kelley then retired the next two batters to finish Oakland’s seventh loss in nine games.

RED SOX-ORIOLES

Benintendi hits 2 HRs to help Red Sox beat Orioles 7-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit two home runs, Chris Sale pitched six innings to earn his sixth straight win and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 Sunday for a split of the four-game series between AL East rivals.

Boston broke a sixth-inning tie by scoring two unearned runs on a throwing error by catcher Francisco Pena, and Benintendi’s second homer made it 6-3 in the seventh.

Benintendi also hit a solo shot in the third and singled in a run in the ninth. It was the first career multihomer game for the rookie, who entered in a 1-for-21 skid.

Sale (7-2) struck out nine to increase his major-league leading total to 119.

Chris Tillman (1-3) kept the Orioles even until the sixth when Pena’s errant throw to third after a pitch with the bases loaded allowed two runs to score.

NCAA-WEST VIRGINIA-MARYLAND

West Virginia beats Maryland 8-5 in NCAA elimination game

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Braden Zarbnisky and Jimmy Galusky each drove in two runs to help West Virginia beat Maryland 8-5 Sunday in an NCAA Tournament elimination game.

Zarbnisky and Galusky each had RBI singles in a four-run eighth inning for the second-seeded Mountaineers (36-25), while Jackson Cramer had an RBI double in an inning that erased a 4-3 deficit and sent West Virginia ahead to face top-seeded Wake Forest later Sunday in the Winston-Salem Regional.

Jackson Sigman (6-4) earned the win, allowing one run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings in relief of Kade Strowd.

Brandon Gum had a two-run homer and an RBI double to lead third-seeded Maryland (38-23).

Nick Dunn hit a solo homer to lead off the ninth and the Terrapins brought the tying run to the plate, but Gum struck out looking to end it.

Ryan Selmer (2-2) surrendering three hits and four runs in 1/3 of an inning for the loss.

NCAA-TCU-VIRGINIA

Host TCU reaches regional final with 5-1 win over Virginia

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jared Janczak took a shutout into the eighth inning, Evan Skoug had an RBI among a pair of doubles and host TCU advanced to the final of the Fort Worth Regional with a rain-delayed 5-1 victory against Virginia Sunday night.

For the second straight night, the top-seeded Horned Frogs (44-16) wrapped up their victory after midnight in the weather-plagued regional. Durbin Feltman got three straight strikeouts for his 17th save after replacing Janczak (9-0) following a leadoff walk in the ninth. The TCU closer walked his first batter.

The No. 2 seed Cavaliers (43-15) were bumped to an elimination game against Dallas Baptist on Monday, with the winner scheduled to play TCU later in the day. The Horned Frogs, seeded sixth nationally, are going for their fourth home super regional.

Skoug’s RBI came in a three-run third that gave the Horned Frogs a 4-0 lead. Zach Humphreys had a pair of run-scoring groundouts.

Andy Weber ended Janczak’s shutout bid with an RBI single in the eighth. Janczak gave up six hits and struck out six.