Lawmakers talk more security, packing a gun after shooting

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER June 14, 2017 3:22 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — One congressman says he’s going to start carrying a gun in public. Others want beefed-up security at town hall meetings.

Wednesday’s shooting of a top Republican while he was practicing for a congressional baseball game has jolted lawmakers.

It also highlights their vulnerability when they are in public. Only the leaders of Congress get security details. Rank-and-file members do not.

That’s why Republican Rep. Chris Collins of New York says he is going to start carrying a gun in public.

On Wednesday morning, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot as the Republican baseball team practiced for its annual game against congressional Democrats.

Two members of the Capitol Police were injured along with a congressional aide and a lobbyist. The assailant died after the incident.

