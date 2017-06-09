Sports Listen

Kimi Raikkonen fastest in 2nd practice at Canadian GP

By JIMMY GOLEN June 9, 2017 4:01 pm < a min read
MONTREAL (AP) — Kimi Raikkonen’s Ferrari had the fastest time in Friday’s second practice at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Raikkonen completed the completed the 4.361 kilometer (2.71 mile) lap at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 1 minute, 12.935 seconds. That was two-tenths of a second faster than Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, which was fastest in the morning session.

Sebastien Vettel in the other Ferrari was third, with Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas fourth.

Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso got on the track late after problems in the morning session. He managed to grab seventh. Montreal native Lance Stroll was 17th in his first Formula One race on his hometown track.

