Liberty-Sun, Box

Charles 7-13 2-2 17, Hartley 3-5 0-0 6, Rodgers 5-15 0-0 12, Stokes 0-3 1-2 1, Zellous 5-11 6-7 16, Alston 1-2 0-0 2, Burdick 0-0 0-0 0, L.Allen 1-4 1-2 3, R.Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Raincock-Ekunwe 4-9 2-3 10, Zahui B. 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 29-69 14-18 76.
A.Thomas 6-12 6-8 18, J.Jones 8-12 3-3 19, J.Thomas 5-14 3-4 14, Stricklen 2-7 3-4 9, Williams 8-11 5-6 22, Adams 1-1 0-0 3, B.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Banham 4-6 0-0 11, Fitzgerald 0-2 0-0 0, Pedersen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 20-25 96.
|New York
|15
|17
|24
|20—76
|Connecticut
|26
|19
|29
|22—96
3-Point Goals_New York 4-15 (Rodgers 2-8, R.Allen 1-1, Charles 1-2, L.Allen 0-1, Zellous 0-3), Connecticut 8-17 (Banham 3-3, Stricklen 2-6, Williams 1-1, Adams 1-1, J.Thomas 1-5, J.Jones 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 30 (L.Allen, Charles 5), Connecticut 30 (J.Jones 12). Assists_New York 11 (Rodgers, L.Allen, Zellous 2), Connecticut 20 (J.Thomas 8). Total Fouls_New York 20, Connecticut 17. Technicals_New York defensive three second, New York team, Connecticut defensive three second, Connecticut team, J.Thomas. A_4,818 (9,518).
