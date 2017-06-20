Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lions' Thornton suspended 6…

Lions’ Thornton suspended 6 games for 2017 season

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 6:06 pm < a min read
Share

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive tackle Khyri Thornton has been suspended for the first six games of the 2017 season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Thornton can return to the active roster on Oct. 16, at the start of a bye week, and will be eligible to play Oct. 29 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is permitted to practice with the Lions during training camp and is eligible to play in preseason games.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Thornton has played in 19 games the previous two seasons with the Lions, starting six games last season. He seemed to be headed for a backup role this season behind defensive tackles Haloti Ngata and A’Shawn Robinson.

___

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lions' Thornton suspended 6…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Drill Team performs June 14 in Virginia

Today in History

1979: Solar-energy system installed at White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0062 0.0288 2.80%
L 2020 25.7842 0.0740 4.59%
L 2030 28.8903 0.1288 6.52%
L 2040 31.1898 0.1626 7.46%
L 2050 17.9263 0.1060 8.30%
G Fund 15.3534 0.0028 0.98%
F Fund 17.9350 -0.0190 2.57%
C Fund 34.1622 0.2827 8.67%
S Fund 44.1764 0.3447 4.96%
I Fund 28.3261 0.1343 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.