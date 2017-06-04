Long Beach State downs San Diego State 7-4 to stay alive

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jarren Duran’s two-run single touched off five unanswered runs for Long Beach State in a 7-4 victory over San Diego State in the Long Beach Regional on Sunday.

The top-seeded Dirtbags (39-18-1) will face Texas in the regional final on Sunday night. The Aztecs, who were making their fourth tournament appearance in the past five years, finish the season 42-21.

Danny Sheehan hit a two-run home run in the first inning for San Diego State. Long Beach tied it in the second on Duran’s two-run single.

Ramsey Romano scored on an error and David Banuelos added an RBI single in the third inning for Long Beach. Lucas Tancas hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Tyler Adkison and Alan Trejo drove in runs for the Aztecs in the seventh, but Luke Rasmussen and Garrett Nelson stroked RBI singles for the Dirtbags in the ninth.

John Sheaks (8-3) allowed four runs on eight hits over six innings for the win. Eli Villalobos earned his third save.